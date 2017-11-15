Somehow This Toilet-Themed Restaurant Is Super Popular

Themed restaurants are nothing new. Pirate bars, nude dining, a Golden Girls cafe. It's kitsch, but it's easy to see the appeal. What's harder to grasp is the appeal of a themed restaurant primarily celebrating what happens a little while after you eat your dinner.
Modern Toilet is a bathroom-themed restaurant. The tiled walls are adorned with shower heads. The chairs are toilets, and you can pick whether or not you want to sit with the lid up or down. Even the food is on-theme. The food is served in a facsimile of a toilet or bathtub and looks like it came out of a butt. Popular items include the hot pot and a chocolate sundae that looks like a familiar emoji.
"It's supposed to shock and confuse the senses," Modern Toilet manager Chen Min-kuang told Time. While it does that, most diners find it's actually tastefully done, at least for a poop-themed meal.
This Restaurant Only Serves One Thing -- Peanut Butter & Jelly
The chain started in Taiwan but has proven so popular it had to expand. It now has locations all around Asia, including Hong Kong and Malaysia.
Even if you think this would have your stomach churning, it has a strange allure. Does the hot pot come garnished with a handful of corn niblets around the rim? Has anyone mistaken the dining room chairs for the real thing? There's only one way to know.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.