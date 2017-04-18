News

This Heated Pool Made From a Shipping Container Looks Amazing

By Published On 04/18/2017 By Published On 04/18/2017
modpool shipping container pool
Modpools

Trending

related

Watching a Pellet Gun Destroy Sticks of Deodorant Is So Satisfying

related

This Giant Shipworm is 5 Full Feet of Nightmare Fuel

related

Netflix Users Have Spent Over 500,000,000 Hours Watching Adam Sandler Movies

related

Gus Fring Is on 'Better Call Saul,' Which Is Great News for 'Breaking Bad' Fans

Stuff You'll Like

related

Someone Invented Clear Coffee That Won't Stain Your Teeth

related

Chipotle Just Made Another Really Annoying Change to Its Menu

related

'The Fate of the Furious' Stuntmen Reveal How They Pulled Off the Big Ice Chase

Thanks to the tiny house craze and a push to build green, repurposed shipping containers have been enjoying quite a moment over the last few years. Now, a Canadian company has found a way to breathe fresh life into the trend, by transforming them into fully functional swimming pools that are not only easily delivered to your backyard and set up in minutes, but come with a built-in heating system so you take a dip year-round, no matter what the climate is where you live. 

modpool shipping container pool
Modpools

Modpools, as they're called, are a unique new addition to the backyard above-ground pool market, though a hell of a lot easier to install (and objectively much sexier) than your traditional circular above-grounders, sporting a sleek facade that makes them nearly indistinguishable from the corrugated steel cargo freight boxes they once were. 

modpool shipping container pool
Modpools

Available in a range of sizes up to 40-feet long, each Modpool comes with a suite of customization options, ranging from the colors of the exterior and cover, to the addition of glass panel windows, and features like a built-in jet system that creates a constant current to swim against. They also come equipped with specialized water sanitation and heating systems, meaning you can keep the water warm enough to be comfortable year-round (it can allegedly raise the water temp 86 degrees fahrenheit per hour in below-freezing air temps). If you want, you can even turn one end into a hot tub by adding a special divider and cranking the heat just on that side, all of which is controlled via a dedicated app. 

Unlike an in-ground pool, or even the more standard above-ground options, they're designed to set up in literally a few minutes. And because they were initially built to be structurally sound enough to schlep around the world, they're easily shipped pretty much anywhere (though for now, the company is restricting delivery to the US and Canada). 

If you're interested, prices start around $27,000, and you can inquire about ordering right here.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a pool party proponent and senior writer for Thrillist.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Everywhere You Can Get Free Food and Drinks Today for Tax Day

related

READ MORE
Starbucks is Releasing a Unicorn-Themed Frappuccino

related

READ MORE
Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos May Hit Shelves This Summer

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More