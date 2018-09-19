Everyone Is Getting Free Queso From Moe's Southwest Grill This Week

It's time for your annual dose of free queso from the Mexican fast-casual restaurant that is not, in fact, named after your favorite member of the Three Stooges. For the eighth straight year, Moe's Southwest Grill is thanking burrito-lovers with Free Queso Day.
To grab your free queso on September 20 do basically nothing except stop at your local Moe's location. Everyone who stops in can grab a free six-ounce cup o' queso and a basket of warm tortilla chips.
"Last year at Moe’s, we delighted fans when we gave hundreds of thousands of cups of free queso across the country," said Bruce Schroder, president of Moe’s. "Free Queso Day is our favorite day of the year because it gives us the opportunity to say thank you to all of our loyal fans and what better way to do so than with a free cup of our fan-favorite liquid gold."
The cheese celebration got a big boost last year, landing near Chipotle's attempt to insert queso into its menu. That effort was met with criticism from fans who were not fans of the queso, which some said tasted grainy and like "expired Velveeta."
No matter where you're eating lunch today, be sure to save a little space for a dessert of nachos and queso.
