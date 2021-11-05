Moe's Is Bringing Back Loaded Steak and Potato Burritos and Bowls

Something exciting is happening at Moe's. The burrito purveyor is bringing back some beloved menu offerings and introducing a new starchy side.

According to The Fast Food Post, loaded Steak and Potato Burritos and Bowls are back on the menu at Moe's. Both feature all-natural steak, seasoned potatoes, bacon, queso, shredded cheese, and sour cream. The only difference, for those who don't know, is one is wrapped in a warm tortilla, and the other is in a bowl. It's all about preference.

Moe's isn't just bringing back old hits. It's also introducing some new menu offerings as well. Beginning November 9, Moe's is offering a new Loaded Potato Side, which features seasoned potatoes topped with bacon, queso, shredded cheese, and sour cream.

All three offerings are on the menu for a limited time. Grab your best spuds (See what we did there?) and head for your nearest Moe's while you can. These offerings are leaving menus on January 9, 2022.

As if all of that isn't sweet enough, Moe's is offering several deals throughout November. From November 9 through November 11, Rewards Members can enjoy $3 off any entree ordered through the app, in-store or online. Then, on November 20 and November 21, Moe's will have a free delivery deal for customers who purchase any Coca-Cola beverage with their food online or through the app.