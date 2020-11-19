Moe's Is Bringing Back a Much-Requested Dip That's Been Gone Since 2017

Moe's Southwest Grill has no shortage of pride over its cult-favorite queso. When Chipotle was just kicking off its own queso—to lots of criticism, before the Queso Blanco became a favorite of Chipotle lovers—Moe's spent no small amount of time trolling the big burrito chain.

Plenty of chip dippers love the queso at Moe's. Though, for some queso fanatics, it never got better than the chain's short-lived Chili Con Queso. The chain says it "heard the cries," and it's bringing back Chili Con Queso for the first time since 2017. It's available right now. Of course, as is the case with every chain's side that people can't get enough of (Hey, McRib and Nacho Fries!), it's not going to stick around forever.