Moe's Is Bringing Back a Much-Requested Dip That's Been Gone Since 2017
Get your hands on a twist of the chain's beloved queso.
Moe's Southwest Grill has no shortage of pride over its cult-favorite queso. When Chipotle was just kicking off its own queso—to lots of criticism, before the Queso Blanco became a favorite of Chipotle lovers—Moe's spent no small amount of time trolling the big burrito chain.
Plenty of chip dippers love the queso at Moe's. Though, for some queso fanatics, it never got better than the chain's short-lived Chili Con Queso. The chain says it "heard the cries," and it's bringing back Chili Con Queso for the first time since 2017. It's available right now. Of course, as is the case with every chain's side that people can't get enough of (Hey, McRib and Nacho Fries!), it's not going to stick around forever.
@Moes_HQ WORDS CANNIT EXPRESS MY GRATITUDE. THIS IS TRULY LIFE CHANGING. YOU HAVE MY FAMILY'S SUPPORT FOR THE REST OF MY LINEAGE! THANK YOU VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!— Snail Mail (@FortLigma) November 16, 2020
The orange jacket for chips is made with Moe's queso, seasoned ground beef, and jalapeños. Though, like the holiday spirit, it's only sticking around to December 31. Get some and dip just about anything in it, chips, burritos, maybe your Dr. Pepper. I don't know. The last one doesn't sound good, but some people really love that queso.
