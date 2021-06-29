Moe's Just Unveiled a New Frank's RedHot Queso Taco

Tacos and hot sauce are like peanut butter and jelly, cheese and tomato sauce, Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon. They belong together.

So, the new pairing at Moe's Southwest Grill isn't a surprise, but it's a welcome addition to the menu. Moe's is collaborating with Frank's RedHot for a new taco. The Frank's RedHot Buffalo Queso Taco will hit the fast casual restaurant this month for a short run on the menu.

The beloved queso at Moe's is getting an infusion of Frank's. It will be spread across a soft tortilla to make it stick to a hard shell taco. Inside, you'll find the protein and toppings of your choosing. The basic version of the Moe's x Frank's taco will run you $6.99 for a pair.

If you try the tacos and can't get enough of that queso, Moe's can accommodate that craving. The queso will be available as a side, cup, or bowl to dip chips. You can also add the queso to other entrées. You'll be able to get it at locations nationwide starting July 9 with free delivery through the Moe's app or website from July 9-11.

Though, if you're a Moe's Rewards member, you can try it a little early. It'll be available to you starting July 6. If you can't wait even that long, I suppose you could bring a bottle of your own hot sauce and add it to their queso. You might get some looks, but everyone inside a Moe's probably loves tacos. They'll understand.