Moe's Southwest Grill Is Now Offering Free Meals to Kids

The weekend is almost over, your kid(s) has completely sapped your energy, you're planning for the rest of the week, and you still have to feed all the humans in your house. It sounds like a boring cliche, but it's reality for many people. [Quietly raises hand.]

If the solution to that feeling for you is burritos that you did not have to make yourself, Moe's Southwest Grill can now be added to the shortlist of easy answers. Starting April 18, the burrito-slinging fast-casual chain is launching a "Kids Eat Free" program at its locations across the country. It's pretty straightforward. Every Sunday, kids under 12 can eat free at every location. No purchase is required. (Though, you're obviously getting a burrito for yourself.)

A deal like that would probably satisfy most parents. Though, if you feel like celebrating free meals for kids with more than a free meal for your kids, that's a possibility. Moe's wants to celebrate as well. So, it's hosting a contest where kids can submit a recipe to potentially be added to the kids menu. They'll pick a winner who gets to name the item and see it added to the menu nationally. The winner gets a trip to the Moe's test kitchen and a one-year supply of chocolate chip cookies. One hopes that Moe's has carefully considered just how many cookies a child can eat in a year.