Quick! Download This App Today to Get Free Queso Tomorrow

Moe’s Southwest Grill has a dedicated cult following, even if the chain itself doesn’t feel as ubiquitous as Chipotle. One of the prerequisites to Moe’s fandom is an undying love for its queso. (See: All the trolling from Moe's that took place when Chipotle was first launching its queso.)

If you love it or are just queso-curious, you can jump into the cheesy-filled deep end for National Queso Day on September 20. Moe’s is giving out free queso with which you can do whatever you want. Dip chips? Sure. Dip that monstrous, two-pound Homewrecker Grande burrito? Go for it. World’s smallest queso shower? It’s your queso, friend.

To get the free queso, you’ll need to be a Moe Rewards member. (It’s free to sign up if you aren't a member already.) However, you have to be a member before National Queso Day. (Or you could be an early riser and emotionally dedicated to cheese dips.) You have to sign up before September 20 at 8am EST. Then you’ll get the offer, which is valid to be redeemed anytime from September 20 to October 4.

Get out there and show that melted cheese dip what you’re made of.