This Chain Just Introduced a Massive 2-Pound Burrito

It’s probably not often you finish a Chipotle-sized burrito and think, “I wish that was like twice as big.” The more likely scenario is the pressing need for a nap.

If you’re in the former camp or just prefer your burrito spans breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you’re in luck. Moe’s Southwest Grill is unleashing a monster-sized version of its already huge Homewrecker Burrito. The announcement says the burrito big enough for a family is 100% bigger than the Homewrecker and weighs a full two pounds. It’s called the Grande Homewrecker, and of course it is.

It starts at $9.99, but if you’re not ready to dip your toes in those beany waters quite yet, the chain is running a contest that will give 650 burrito lovers free burritos for a year. (That’s a total of 33,000 free burritos, according to the announcement. My count says that’s 33,800.) Though, you’re going to have to be a Moe Rewards member to get a lottery ball in that contest.

It works like this: Every time you check-in through Moe Rewards, you’ll get a single entry. You can enter as many times as you want from September 1-30, and the burrito-rich masses will be notified of their victory on October 6.

Additionally, if you’re a Moe Reward member because you want so many free burritos, you can grab a free cup of Moe’s beloved queso on September 20 to celebrate National Queso Day. You’ll be able to dip that heavy-ass burrito in queso to celebrate, because the Grande Homewrecker will be hanging around until October 6.