This Chain Just Introduced a Massive 2-Pound Burrito
Moe's Southwest Grill is going to be offering an absolutely massive burrito.
It’s probably not often you finish a Chipotle-sized burrito and think, “I wish that was like twice as big.” The more likely scenario is the pressing need for a nap.
If you’re in the former camp or just prefer your burrito spans breakfast, lunch, and dinner, you’re in luck. Moe’s Southwest Grill is unleashing a monster-sized version of its already huge Homewrecker Burrito. The announcement says the burrito big enough for a family is 100% bigger than the Homewrecker and weighs a full two pounds. It’s called the Grande Homewrecker, and of course it is.
It starts at $9.99, but if you’re not ready to dip your toes in those beany waters quite yet, the chain is running a contest that will give 650 burrito lovers free burritos for a year. (That’s a total of 33,000 free burritos, according to the announcement. My count says that’s 33,800.) Though, you’re going to have to be a Moe Rewards member to get a lottery ball in that contest.
It works like this: Every time you check-in through Moe Rewards, you’ll get a single entry. You can enter as many times as you want from September 1-30, and the burrito-rich masses will be notified of their victory on October 6.
Additionally, if you’re a Moe Reward member because you want so many free burritos, you can grab a free cup of Moe’s beloved queso on September 20 to celebrate National Queso Day. You’ll be able to dip that heavy-ass burrito in queso to celebrate, because the Grande Homewrecker will be hanging around until October 6.
Want More Food Deals?Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery offers, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.