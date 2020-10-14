Taco Bell Got Rid of Potatoes. Now, Moe's Is Making a Huge Potato-Filled Burrito.

At the risk of sounding like an early 90s Aerosmith song, there's a lot to be frustrated about in the world today. Taco Bell got rid of its potatoes. Taco Bell is getting rid of Mexican Pizza. Glow got canceled. (I'm still not over People of Earth being canceled.) We still haven't figured out how to make banana-flavored candy taste like an actual banana. And... no, I think that's everything.

The first of those troubling items is about to be remedied by Moe's Southwest Grill. The burrito chain is introducing a Loaded Steak & Potato Burrito, as well as a Loaded Steak & Potato Bowl, both of which come with bacon, cheese, sour cream, and white gold queso. Also, they come with potatoes and steak, in case you thought it was just a clever name.

You'll be able to snag the burrito starting October 14, and it will be available through November 16 for $8.49. If you like it, maybe it can even help you get through your Mexican Pizza withdrawal -- almost a joke, but there are petitions to save it -- when that's removed from the Taco Bell menu on November 6.