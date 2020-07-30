Moe's Now Has To-Go Nacho Kits So You Never Have to Eat Soggy Nachos Again

People who love Moe's Southwest Grill are pretty serious about it. It might not seem like you see them all that often (there are almost four Chipotles for every one Moe's location, with lots in Florida, New York, and Georgia), but there's a Moe's in 40 states. However, as of July 30, the next place it wants to be is in your kitchen.

Moe's is launching two new meal kits you can take home to make later. There's one for nachos and one for Fajitas. Those will ensure you can get nachos or fajitas to-go without sacrificing the absolutely necessary crunchiness of the nacho plate and the sizzling fajita heat that makes you feel like you're a smiling diner in a Chili's commercial.

The headliner here is the nacho kit. Everyone loves nachos. However, with restaurants around the country closed because of the pandemic, it's hard to get nachos the way they deserve to be served. You order nachos to-go and by the time you're home and starting your Schitt's Creek marathon, the nachos are soggy. No more! (Though, maybe you're lucky enough to have a local restaurant offering something similar.)

The Nacho Kit costs $24.99 and comes with your choice of two proteins, beans, pico de Gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, queso, and, of course, tortilla chips. The Taco Kits start at $29.99 and Fajita Kits start at $34.99. Every night can now be nacho night. Or, well, that was always the case, but you either had to assemble all the fixings yourself or deal with soggy nachos. Still. Nacho night!