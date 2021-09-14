Moe's Is Bringing Back Its Massive 2-Pound Burrito

On those days when you've skipped breakfast and know that you're going big at lunch, burritos are usually a good call. If you're somehow getting through an entire burrito and wishing you ordered a side, Moe's Southwest Grill has a solution.

The burrito chain is bringing back its Grande Homewrecker Burrito. You can see it in the image above, set beside the standard Homewrecker Burrito. It's way, way bigger. Moe's says it's 100% larger. If that kind of numerical assessment with regard to a burrito doesn't mean anything to you: It's a two-pound burrito. It's a monster.

The burrito debuted for a short time last fall. This go-round, it's getting a limited run as well. You'll only be able to grab it until October 31. When you order it, you can load it up with your choice of the 20 ingredients Moe's offers. So, you aren't eating a burrito this size loaded with some toppings you wish weren't there.

Additionally, Moe's is running a promotion for National Queso Day on September 20. You'll be able to enter to win free queso for a year if you're a Moe's Rewards member. Every time you place an order online or through the mobile app, you'll get an entry into the contest. While you're loading up on a burrito larger than your forearm, you might be earning a chance to load up on liquid cheese for an entire year.