The Ultimate Halloween Candy Fantasy Team

10/27/2017
Welcome to SnackTalk, Thrillist’s brand-new YouTube series that’s literally all about snacks -- the ones we love, the ones we hate, and the ones we all end up eating anyway. Join host Justin Warner and celebrity guests as they dive deep into the world of cheese dust with new episodes every Friday at 2pm ET on Thrillist’s YouTube channel.

Unless you’re content with collecting a sack full of bite-size Snickers bars and maybe some candy corn, the point of Halloween isn’t to get the most candy by the end of the night, but rather the best variety of candy. That's why Thrillist challenged actress and model Molly Sims to create the definitive Halloween candy dream team on the latest episode of the new YouTube series, SnackTalk

Sims goes to head-to-head with SnackTalk host Justin Warner for the ultimate Halloween candy fantasy draft and the competition for the season's best and most beloved treats is as fierce as your Salt Bae costume. Watch as they battle it out over Butterfingers, peanut butter cups, and Candy Buttons (just kidding, nobody wants those). The winner, who you can vote for in comments on the video, will not only get to boast having the best Halloween candy team, but will also get to make the loser post something -- whatever -- on their social media accounts. 

Of course, both Sims and Warner don snack-appropriate Halloween costumes for the face off. You won't want to miss it.

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and is totally with Molly Sims on this one. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

