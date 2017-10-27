The Ultimate Halloween Candy Fantasy Team

Unless you’re content with collecting a sack full of bite-size Snickers bars and maybe some candy corn, the point of Halloween isn’t to get the most candy by the end of the night, but rather the best variety of candy. That's why Thrillist challenged actress and model Molly Sims to create the definitive Halloween candy dream team on the latest episode of the new YouTube series, SnackTalk.
Sims goes to head-to-head with SnackTalk host Justin Warner for the ultimate Halloween candy fantasy draft and the competition for the season's best and most beloved treats is as fierce as your Salt Bae costume. Watch as they battle it out over Butterfingers, peanut butter cups, and Candy Buttons (just kidding, nobody wants those). The winner, who you can vote for in comments on the video, will not only get to boast having the best Halloween candy team, but will also get to make the loser post something -- whatever -- on their social media accounts.
Of course, both Sims and Warner don snack-appropriate Halloween costumes for the face off. You won't want to miss it.
