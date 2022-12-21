This Company Will Pay You Cash to Buy What You Actually Want This Holiday Season

Maybe you lucked out in the Santa Clause department, and yours gives Airpods, Kitchen Aids, and La Mer beauty products. But not every Kris Kringle is so generous. Some are really convinced you need another statement mug.

The good news is that Molson Coors' new barley milk company Gold Wing is introducing a "badass" version of Santa Clause that will give you cold hard cash so you can buy what you really want this year. According to the company, more than half of Americans admitted to receiving at least one unwanted gift during the holiday season. Now you can rectify that.

Between now and January 3, 2023, Golden Wing is asking fans to share a gift they got (but definitely didn't want) this year for a chance to win actual money. Up to 10 fans will win $500, while one winner will get a whopping $5,000 via Venmo or Paypal. And all winners will get a month's supply of Golden Wing barley milk.

The company also encourages anyone who enters to drop that unwanted gift at a local donation center. After all, one man's trash is another man's treasure.

"We know what it's like to spend the holiday season caring for other people and in return, getting another tie or another pair of pajamas for the 4th year in a row," the company said on its website. "So, this year, write to Golden Wing's Badass Santa, and he'll make sure you get what you actually wanted this holiday season."