The Highly-Touted Whiskey From Coors Has a New Edition Hitting Shelves

In August last year, Molson Coors announced it would release its first full-strength whiskey. Five Trail Blended American Whiskey surprised many whiskey lovers by grabbing awards including Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

This month, the next edition of Five Trail hits shelves. The limited Batch 002 blend has been made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon Company, and, for the first time, will have cask expressions available as well.

As the batch's name implies, this is the second release from Five Trail. It’s made with an "intentional blend" of four-year Indiana wheated bourbon, four-year Kentucky four-grain bourbon, six-year Colorado single malt, and 12-year Kentucky bourbon. That blend is then cut down to 95 proof with "rocky mountain water," the announcement says.

Three additional expressions will be available in a limited quantity in the eight markets where the whiskey is distributed. (It is currently available in Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.)

The new expressions include a 119-proof Barrel Proof. There is also a Cask Finish Series that sees the blend rested in Imperial Porter barrels from AC Golden Brewing Company. The last is the Small Batch Blend, blended from a base of four-year Indiana wheated bourbon, four-year Kentucky four-grain bourbon, and eight-year Colorado single malt whiskey with a 17-year Tennessee whiskey.

Blend 002 is out now, with a suggested price of $60. Though, you might have to put in a little extra work if you’re looking to get one of the cask expressions.