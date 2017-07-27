This Dude's Homemade Squirt Gun Shoots Molten Metal and Oh, the Destruction

Despite a tumultuous birth, squirt guns remain one of summer's best toys. (There are even squirt guns that are fun for adults.) This summer has seen a handful of YouTube channels make their own, extreme squirt guns, and the Backyard Scientist, aka Kevin Kohler, may have felt left out.
Kohler built a deranged squirt gun that fires molten metal. With the help of a few thrifted pewter items, he demonstrates his invention with a destructive rampage in his driveway.
It sounds dangerous, and his test runs prove that hypothesis correct. Kohler unleashes the homemade toy loaded with melted pewter at a styrofoam cooler, a watermelon, a sheet of glass, and into an aquarium filled with water.
If that's not enough to prove the toy would be fun to spend an afternoon with, he shows that his toy is capable of a few other tricks. He fills the cylinder full of ketchup and mustard to garnish a tray of hot dogs, then sets them alight after turning the squirt gun into a flame thrower. Does your Super Soaker do that? (Seriously, watch until the end.)
This is a wonderful, horrible idea.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.