Mom and Son Caught on Kiss Cam is the Pinnacle of Awkwardness

Like beer and buzzer-beaters, the Kiss Cam is as an integral part of any NBA game, often capturing a cute or clever moment for everyone to cheer on. However, depending on the couple the camera decides to pan to, it can also envelope the crowd in a wave of cringeworthy awkwardness.That was the case at last night's Milwaukee Bucks game, when the Kiss Cam cut to a son sitting next to his mom, who both reacted just as you might expect any normal mother and son would in the tremendously uncomfortable situation: with absolute disgust.

In the GIF of the moment shared via the Bucks' official Twitter account, the kid immediately realizes what's happening, shaking his head and pointing to his mother -- who's distracted by her phone -- while calmly mouthing "that's my mom." The people sitting behind them are clearly on the verge of nervous laughter, then the mom finally looks up and makes a face that can only be translated to mean: "Oh my god, absolutely not. This is disgusting, and I just threw up a little." It was spectacularly awkward. 

Although the Bucks ultimately lost the game, whoever was running the Kiss Cam clearly won the night by capturing this reaction shot for the ages.

h/t Mashable

