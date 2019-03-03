Mom Hands Out 200 Earplugs on Flight so Plane Doesn't Have to Hear Her Baby Cry

No one is thrilled when there's a baby on a flight -- least of all the parents of that baby. It's not fun having every single passenger of a medium-sized vessel resent you for something beyond your control. Most people approach this problem by just powering through. But not this mother.
A mom on a Korean Airlines flight from Seoul, South Korea to San Francisco in February passed out over 200 goodie bags with earplugs, candy, and a note written from her four-month-old infant's perspective, SF Gate reports. On top of that, the kid was apparently quite for the whole flight.
So mother and child, we salute you.
The note read: "Hello, I’m Junwoo and I’m 4 months old. Today I am going to the U.S. with my mom and grandma to see my aunt I’m a little bit nervous and scary because it’s my first of flight in my life, which means that I may cry or make too much noise. I will try to go quietly, though I can’t make any promises.. Please excuse me. So my mom prepared little goodie bag for you! it has some candies and earplugs. Please use it when it’s too noisy because of me. Enjoy your trip. Thank you. :’)"
Dave Corona took pictures of the bag and uploaded it along with others to Facebook with this caption: "On a Ten hour flight from Seoul Korea to San Francisco, a mother handed out more than 200 goodie bags filled with candy and ear plugs, in case her 4 month old child cried during the flight. A very touching gesture by the mother but as you know when you have kids expect the unexpected. Not a peep out of the kid."
Obviously, not every parent flying could be expected to do something like this, but this might be the best mother-child combo since the nativity story.
