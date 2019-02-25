Mom Saves Son From Truck at the Last Second After Getting Knocked Off Motorcycle

You know who gets a lot of credit, yet still somehow hasn't gotten their due? Moms. You really can't say enough about them. In the interest of coming at least a little closer to paying the debt we owe these women, let's all watch this absolutely insane video of a mom saving her child's life, and reflect on what our mothers have given us. Like, for instance, our lives.
We're telling you right now that everything turns out OK, but this is seriously stressful to watch regardless. In short, a car tries to pass a couple of motorcycles and drifts into the one them, sending the mother and son who were riding it tumbling off -- straight into the path of an oncoming truck.
As the two of them roll toward it, the mother grabs her son at the last second and pulls him out of its path. The clip replays in slow motion, so you can really soak in just how horrifying the whole situation is. This occurred on February 1, 2019 in Goi, Nam Dinh, Vietnam. And, well, holy shit.
Here's what the person who shot the video told Viral Hog: "This mother miraculously saved her son after they fell from the motorbike they were traveling on after being clipped by a car. As the mother and son fell to the ground, a truck was travelling towards them. Moving quickly, the mother pulled the child into her lap, just moments before the wheel of the truck rolled past."
Now go call your mom.
h/t Viral Hog
