Mothers Try Baby Food for the First Time

It's almost Mother's Day. The day where you're feeling too appreciative to call it a Hallmark holiday. You're supposed to take some time to be thankful for all the nice things the mother in your life has done for you. That's why this video might have everything backward.
The Facts. YouTube channel has mothers taste testing baby food for the first time. It seems like a mean thing to do to mothers on a day when they're supposed to be treated kindly.
Baby food sometimes smells a little pleasant, you might think. There are those mushy bananas in a tiny jar that are kind of nice. The little fruit pouches get good reviews in the video as well. But there are also a lot of horrible foods. For instance, formula, which smells like burning tires mixed with coal soot and rancid milk. The moms here agree, more or less.
It's an amusing video, even if it seems cruel and unusual to make anyone but a baby taste any kind of formula. Don't do this to any mother on Mother's Day, please.
