Bored Football Announcer Gives Fan Who Ran on the Field the Call of a Lifetime

The second game of the night on the opening week of Monday Night Football was a bit of a snoozer. The Los Angeles Rams were shutout for the first time since Week 6 of 2011. It was such a bore that one of the game's most exciting moments was when a fan ran on the field and delayed the game.

It actually didn't get much play on TV, but Westwood One radio announcer Kevin Harlan had seen enough of a milquetoast game and gave the scrambling fan the call of a lifetime. It was a call that should be taught to prospective broadcasters all across the country showing how to turn a bad situation into 90 seconds of fun.