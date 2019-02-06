Nearly 20 Mongooses Would Not Leave This Poor Baby Goat Alone

Having feelings is hard. You spend all this time trying to get love. And then you finally get it, and it's the wrong kind of love. What is the wrong kind of love? Does such a thing exist? you may be asking right now. Well, yes it does. And it is a hive of mongooses.
If you still doubt us, review the video above. In it, a hive of mongooses follows a baby goat around. The baby goat does its best to dissuade them, to no avail. This strange dance took place at the Harnas Wildlife Foundation in Namibia, on November 17, 2018, according to Caters.
If you're curious, the baby goat's name is Abel. It's unclear whether all of these individual mongooses have names; but we're certain that their collective name is Legion. There are so, so, so damn many of them.
Abel sort of lunges at them, and they ripple out, then come right back. He flees, and they chase him. It's like a curse. Finally, he gives up.
And he lets love in.
h/t Digg
