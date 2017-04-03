Poop-Flinging Monkey Hits Grandma Right in the Face at the Zoo

Venture into your local zoo and you're bound to see, smell, or otherwise encounter some sort of crap -- and, no, we're not talking about the overpriced concession food. But on a recent visit to the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan, an elderly woman got a lot more than just the inevitable animal poop smells, thanks to a poop-flinging chimpanzee.
As a report by The Huffington Post explains, a video posted to Facebook and YouTube shows a chimp at the zoo jumping around in an open-air exhibit before hurling a hunk of shit at a group of visitors. Although the footage shows people ducking out of the way, it looks like someone's grandma was unable to get out of the way in time to dodge the flying feces. "It got grandma!" someone says in the background before the video pans to an innocent old lady in a wheelchair with a big glob of brown/green poop hanging off her nose. Poor grandma.
The clip cuts off shortly after the fateful poop fling, but hopefully the woman's family members were quick to get her cleaned up and far away from the chimp habitat. Hopefully, her misfortune will serve as warning to other zoo-goers: the next time you're ogling a pissed off monkey, look out for flying poop.
