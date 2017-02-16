Monopoly Is Killing the Thimble Because You People Are Heartless

The thimble is dead, long live the, uh, some other token.

That's right, Monopoly addicts, the times they are a changin'. Fans across the world have spoken and the thimble is out. Monopoly announced today that the thimble, which has been a standard token since the game was released in 1935, will be removed from future editions. It has been ousted by heartless millennials (and also other, older people, probably... but... *shakes fist*).

Throughout the month of January, Monopoly hosted "Monopoly Token Madness," in which they allowed game lovers to vote on the eight tokens that would be included in the next generation of the game. (Even though most players are probably doing "Free Parking" wrong.) Users were asked to pick from a list of 50 possible tokens for the new generation, with the possibility of replacing some that may have grown outdated, like the thimble, top hat, and wheelbarrow.