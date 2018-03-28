'Mario Kart' and Monopoly Are Joining in a Perfect Gaming Marriage

Monopoly, the world's preeminent game if you want to fight with your family, has been largely unchanged for about a century. Of course, there have been newer versions that basically just rename properties on the board while keeping everything else exactly the same. Then there's the occasional revamp like the crazy fun Super Mario-themed Monopoly that changed the rules and provided a real update to the classic game. Now, Hasbro has revamped that version with the just-launched Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart Edition.
The Mario Kart edition isn't just a re-skinned game. The rules are tweaked, and it incorporates all your favorite Mario Kart nonsense. You have to dodge banana peels an shells, and when you pass go you trigger a race. In that race, players compete for the Grand Prix card. (You pay an entry fee and roll die to race.)
And, like in the Mario Gamer edition, the character you pick matters. Each token -- which are all Mario characters on their go-carts -- has special abilities that come into play as you move through the game. Of course, the properties are re-named as well so you can purchase Bowser's Castle and Rainbow Road, which is probably the best track in Mario Kart 64.
You'll probably still fight over what to do with Free Parking, though.
The game will be available at Game Stop locations nationwide on March 28. It will roll out to other retailers early in the summer.
Getting to play with Mario Kart characters should help ease the pain of Monopoly murdering the thimble last year.
