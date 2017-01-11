The Next Monopoly Game Piece Might Be an Emoji

When playing Monopoly with friends and family, the ritual of determining who gets what piece is almost as important as the ritual of determining what happens when you land on free parking. Will you play as the race car, the dog, or the top hat, or will you get stuck with the wheelbarrow? Well, thanks to a new initiative from Hasbro, you might not be ANY of those in the near future.

Running from January 10th through the 30th, the "Monopoly Token Madness Vote" offers fans the opportunity to decide which eight pieces will be included with the game going forward. Participants have more than 50 options to choose from, including the existing eight pieces as well as new options like a money clip, a typewriter, and a sail boat. Of course, since it's not the 1930s anymore, there are some more modern choices like a monster truck, a hashtag, and five different emoji faces, making it a foregone conclusion that at least one of the new pieces will be an emoji.