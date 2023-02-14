You Can Save Up to 25% Off This Luxury Luggage Right Now

Luggage is one of those things that, when you don't need it, you can't really justify spending any money on it at all. Then one day, you and your $35 threadbare carry-on are standing in the center of the waking nightmare that is New York John F. Kennedy International Airport. There, you are struggling to make it the 18.7 miles to your gate because one of the wheels on your bag keeps spinning out and jerking you in every direction but forward. It is at this point, feeling the exhaustion of your entire existence, that you wish you'd spent a little more time and money on getting yourself some proper luggage.

While I can't make the experience of going to JFK any less of a nightmare while the airport is under construction, I can alert you to some useful-luggage related news. Monos, a luggage brand with an aesthetic that reminds me of an incredibly soothing coffee shop, is having a five-day sale that can score you up to 25% off of their line of carry-on and check-in suitcases.

Coming in at a price point of around $300 full price, these pieces definitely are an investment. But the suitcases were designed in Canada and are made with a blend of aluminum and polycarbonate with a slew of inventive touches that will greatly reduce the likelihood of you crying in frustration as you try to manhandle a barely zipping carry-on into a full to bursting overhead bin.

The sale will run from February 15 to 20, and you can get a total of 25% off on certain items already on sale when you use the promo code PRESIDENT at check out. Explore the collection and fantasize about a simplified travel experience at Monos.com.