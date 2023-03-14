Monos Just Launched a Magnolia Bakery Luggage Line Collab

Say farewell to that clunky gray check-in suitcase you've had since eighth grade, that is missing one of its wheels and has zippers that work more like snap closures. It's 2023. You are an adventurous adult, heading out to explore new horizons via the best cheap flight you can find. For those looking to brighten up their travel experience or for the person in your life with a borderline obsessive sweet tooth, Monos might have the new luggage you are looking for. Monos has partnered with Magnolia Bakery to release an ultra colorful, ultra sweet collection of luggage inspired by two of the bakery's most popular desserts. The colorways are banana yellow and lavender purple. The brand's Carry-On, Check-In, Compressible Packing Cubes, and more will all be available in the new pastel shades.

Courtesy of Monos

Courtesy of Monos

For anyone not familiar, Magnolia Bakery is one of New York City's iconic dessert spots. Any trip to the city is improved by a serving of the bakery's infamous banana pudding. In addition to the bright colors, which will help you quickly claim your luggage from baggage claim, Monos is still offering all the same features from its signature collection. The luggage is made with aerospace-grade polycarbonate hard shell and vegan materials. The new collection can be found exclusively on Monos' website. Prices range from $80 to $435, so you might need to prepare for budgeting for the higher priced pieces. And remember, just because it looks sweet enough to take a bite, the polycarbonate shell tastes absolutely nothing like a cupcake.

