Monster Cereals Are Coming Back with New Vintage-Style Designs and Toys

It's a very specific band of nostalgia that might only hit for a narrow group of people, but there's a warm Munsters adjacent feeling that comes from the occasional return of monster cereals. (Even if you're more into the art than the cereal.)

General Mills has announced that the colorful, cereal-loving monsters are coming back in 2022 and will start to appear on shelves like a zombie rising from the grave in August. The resurrection of monster cereals includes Frute Brute, Count Chocula, Franke Berry, and Boo-Berry.

Fruit Brute is back for the first time since 2013 with its "howlin'-good taste of fruit" that comes with marshmallows. Count Chocula, who I always assumed was something of a father figure to the other four (RIP Yummy Mummy), contains chocolate cereal and chocolate marshmallows. Franke Berry, which debuted in 1971, is a strawberry-flavored cereal that'll turn your milk pink. And Boo-Berry, just adjacent to Franke Berry, debuted in 1972 and is a blueberry-flavored version of the cereal.