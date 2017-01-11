You Can Now Dress Your House Like a Terrifying Monster for Halloween

You might consider yourself something of a Halloween scrooge -- the kind of person who gives trick-or-treaters undercooked Brussels sprouts instead of chocolate.

If you’re that miserly grinch on Halloween, consider fashioning your garage a monster capable of devouring children. That’s what Amanda Destro Pierson did. She converted her garage door into a mean, green-eyed behemoth, posting footage of the creation to Facebook, where it’s since become something of a viral hit.

Now, Destro Pierson didn’t do this to ward off trick-or-treaters. The stunt serves more to celebrate Halloween in all of its horrifying, autumnal glory. In light of the 25 million views the video’s received on Facebook, the Cleveland, Ohio-based artist wrote: “I am seriously blown away by the love here.”