The Founder of Spanx Wants to Send You on a Solo Trip to This Luxury Resort

Forget about couples retreats—solo trips are what's hot in travel right now, so much so that big-time celebrities and entrepreneurs are giving them away to encourage self-discovery and empowerment.

Spanx founder Sara Blakely is doing just that. The entrepreneur is launching a contest and is giving away a gorgeous solo trip at Montage Palmetto Bluff, the celebrity-favorite South Carolina hotel where she went on a solo resort for her 50th birthday.

The solo vacation will surely be one to remember. The lucky winner will be gifted a three-day, three-night stay at the marvelous 20,000-acre property, where they will be able to relax surrounded by nature, greenery, and delicious food. Airfare is included and, as Blakely highlighted in her Instagram post announcing the contest, daily massages and unlimited French fries are too.