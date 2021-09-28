Montauk Brewing Co. Is Supporting Pups with New IPA

The idea of drinking for a good cause is a great one. By buying from Black-owned breweries or breweries run by women or even smaller, locally-owned breweries, you can enjoy yourself and provide positive support. So why not drink some Montauk Brewing Company beverages as the company focuses its efforts on providing a new PAWesome IPA to benefit the Animal Rescue Fund?

The beer company is releasing a special and super limited Ocean Series can to add to its philanthropic efforts. In collaboration with the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons, Montauk Brewing Company will release PAWesome IPA on October 14, 2021.

A portion of the proceeds will go to supporting all of ARF's amazing efforts. In celebration of the collaboration, at the brewery in Montauk, New York, ARF volunteers will have some very cute, adoptable puppies on October 14. If Montauk is too far, you'll still be able to grab a 16-ounce four-pack while supplies last at certain stores nationwide.