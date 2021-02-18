The Moon Will Move Across a Big Hexagon of Stars This Week
Watch the moon cross the winter hexagon.
This winter, there have been a few chances to watch the moon take a trip across an asterism -- a group of stars -- called the winter hexagon. We're running out of winter, but you can catch this celestial sight over the next few days.
The hexagon highlights six bright, easily identifiable stars. The hexagon takes up a big piece of the sky, allowing the nearly full moon to move across it night after night, starting just outside the hexagon on February 19 and coming out the other side on February 23.
The hexagon, sometimes called the winter circle, is formed by some of the brightest stars in the winter sky, each of which is part of a constellation. Those constellations include Orion, Taurus, Auriga, Gemini, Canis Major, and Canis Minor. The six first magnitude stars include the recognizable blue of Sirius, sitting at the bottom of the formation; Rigel, at the foot of Orion; bright Aldebaran; Capella, high in the sky; Pollux, one of Gemini's heads; and Procyon in Canis Minor.
There are two other luminous stars that you can spot near the hexagon. You'll see Castor, which isn't quite a first magnitude star but is nonetheless bright. It's the other head of the constellation Gemini, close to Pollux. Near the middle of the winter hexagon, you'll spot the red-hued Betelgeuse, the shoulder of Orion. That's part of another asterism called the winter triangle, which is formed by Betelgeuse, Sirius, and Procyon.
The winter hexagon is visible relatively early in the evening in the east-southeast sky, as seen in the above image from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
The moon crosses the asterism monthly throughout the winter. You'll get another chance to see this take place March 19-23 and April 15-19, per Sky and Telescope. It's a beautiful sight that's pretty easy to catch, even from inside cities where the light pollution can mar your view of many celestial attractions.
Ready to go stargazing? Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home.
