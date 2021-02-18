The Moon Will Move Across a Big Hexagon of Stars This Week

This winter, there have been a few chances to watch the moon take a trip across an asterism -- a group of stars -- called the winter hexagon. We're running out of winter, but you can catch this celestial sight over the next few days.

The hexagon highlights six bright, easily identifiable stars. The hexagon takes up a big piece of the sky, allowing the nearly full moon to move across it night after night, starting just outside the hexagon on February 19 and coming out the other side on February 23.

The hexagon, sometimes called the winter circle, is formed by some of the brightest stars in the winter sky, each of which is part of a constellation. Those constellations include Orion, Taurus, Auriga, Gemini, Canis Major, and Canis Minor. The six first magnitude stars include the recognizable blue of Sirius, sitting at the bottom of the formation; Rigel, at the foot of Orion; bright Aldebaran; Capella, high in the sky; Pollux, one of Gemini's heads; and Procyon in Canis Minor.