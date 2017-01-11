News

Runaway Moon Balloon Is Smothering Everything in Its Path

By Published On 09/14/2016 By Published On 09/14/2016
Runaway moon balloon
Screengrab China Xinhua News

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you've always wondered what it would be like to be Indiana Jones in the boulder scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark, you need to find a cheap flight to China asap. A massive moon-shaped balloon in Fuzhou has become dislodged from a local shopping mall and is freely roaming the streets of the city.

Set up to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, according to Buzzfeed, the moon was blown away by the strong winds caused by Typhoon Meranti. Video from China Xinhua News shows a lunar landing on cars and the balloon getting airborne and making some good distance across the city.

The balloon rolled over cars and people posted to Twitter that it had even gone over people standing and gawking at the unlikely balloon. However, no injuries have been reported so far. 

The balloon's lunacy also inspired some stellar memes.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Here's Why Voices Squeak During Puberty

related

READ MORE
A Facebook Glitch Was Reposting People's Old Photos and Status Updates

related

READ MORE
These Are the Best News Bloopers of 2016 and They're Hilarious

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like