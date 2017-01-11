Runaway Moon Balloon Is Smothering Everything in Its Path

If you've always wondered what it would be like to be Indiana Jones in the boulder scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark, you need to find a cheap flight to China asap. A massive moon-shaped balloon in Fuzhou has become dislodged from a local shopping mall and is freely roaming the streets of the city.

Set up to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival, according to Buzzfeed, the moon was blown away by the strong winds caused by Typhoon Meranti. Video from China Xinhua News shows a lunar landing on cars and the balloon getting airborne and making some good distance across the city.