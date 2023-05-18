The Moon Is About to Get Its 'Da Vinci Glow' on, Here's How to See It

Yes, you guessed it—we have yet another space phenomenon for you this week, and this time, it isn't an ultra-rare occurrence that happens only once every gazillion years.

The moon's "Da Vinci Glow" is a real thing, and if you pay attention to the moon's cycle, you'll be able to see it more often than you'd think. It might even make you feel some type of way—it is, in fact, an "eerie" glow. The phenomenon presents itself as a faint flow on the shadowed part of the moon (on its earth-facing side, of course), and it gets its name from Italian genius Leonardo da Vinci who, in the 15th century, closely observed it and managed to give a quasi-accurate explanation of it.

What is so intriguing about it is that this happens when the moon is in its crescent phase, which means that you're only supposed to see its crescent part shining brightly, while the rest of it is shadowed. And yet, with the Da Vinci Glow, which is also known as "Earthshine," you are able to faintly see the obscured part as well.

It's all a matter of light reflection, really. As NASA explains, what happens is that the sunlight is first reflected from the earth's clouds and sea ice onto the moon, and then it is reflected back into the eyes of the stargazer in question. The result is that you see a faint, ghostly glow on the moon's surface—which is pretty cool.

Since the phenomenon is connected to specific moon phases, that means you can time it right every month to try and see it. As NASA points out, because of the earth-and-moon position combo, it's easiest to catch Earthshine around the time of a new moon, or when the moon is a slim crescent.

That means that this weekend is go-time if you want to see it! According to Live Science, the ideal time is during the hour after sunset on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Just set out in a place where there are no clouds or super bright lights obstructing the view, and you should be able to spot it without any special equipment.