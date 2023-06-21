How to See Tonight's Rare Planetary Conjunction

Today, not only is the sky blessing you with its longest day of the year, but it is also leaving a little extra treat for you—or, should we say, three of them.

Just in time for the summer solstice and first official day of summer, the moon, Mars, and Venus will be in conjunction tonight for all the stargazers located in the Northern Hemisphere. The trio will be easily visible in the sky, and according to Space.com, you should plan to sit outside and look up starting about an hour before sunset to see the magic happen.

You don't really need binoculars to partake in this stargazing sesh, but you might as well use them if you do. All you have to do is face west and look up to find the crescent moon, which will be located around halfway up in the sky. Once you've found it, Venus will be just below it on the left—and don't worry, you won't struggle too much to locate it, since Venus appears as a very, very bright white light and will only be second to the moon in terms of brightness. While it will be easier with binoculars, you should manage to see it with the naked eye as long as the sky isn't too hazy.

To find Mars, instead, you'll have to look about four degrees to Venus' upper left. The planet will be dimmer in light and binoculars are encouraged while it's still bright out, but you shouldn't have too many issues finding it once the sky is completely dark. And as an extra treat, granted that the sky's conditions are optimal, you might even be able to spot Regulus (which is the brightest star of Leo the Lion) about 12 degrees to the upper left of Mars.

In case you miss out on the celestial phenomenon tonight, do not fret. From June 19 through July 10, Mars will be in a "quasi-conjunction" with Venus, meaning they'll get closer and closer without ever catching up. According to Space.com, the two planets will appear closest on July 1, when they'll be separated only by roughly 4 degrees.