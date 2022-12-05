Mars Will Pass Behind the Full Moon in a Unique Event This Week

The occultation will be visible in parts of the Americas, Europe, and northern Africa. This map and the one above from NASA show the exact areas where the occultation can be seen. The majority of the US will be able to view the event, with the exception of parts of the east coast and the southeast.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory provided these times to show when Mars will disappear and reappear this night.

Minneapolis: Disappears at 9:03 pm CST; reappears at 10:11 pm

Dallas: Disappears at 8:53 pm CST; reappears at 9:29 pm

Denver: Disappears at 7:43 pm MST; reappears at 8:50 pm

Los Angeles: Disappears at 6:31 pm PST; reappears at 7:31 pm



The whole event will be visible to the naked eye. Though, you can get a gorgeous view of the planet with a telescope or even binoculars. Spaceweather.com says, "Even modest backyard telescopes will reveal details on the Martian surface partially eclipsed by lunar mountains and crater rims."

The event comes just as Mars is reaching opposition. Over the last week or so, the planet has been at its largest in the night sky for the year. It is a great night to get out and enjoy a little stargazing.