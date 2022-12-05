Mars Will Pass Behind the Full Moon in a Unique Event This Week
The moon will occult Mars this week, and you can watch Mas vanish behind the satellite.
Early December will host a unique celestial interplay between the moon and Mars.
On the night of December 7, the moon will occult--or pass in front of--Mars in the night sky. The red planet will approach the moon and disappear behind it before appearing on the other side of the moon early in the evening across the US.
Lunar occultations are not exceptionally rare. However, each occultation is only visible from a small portion of the Earth's surface. So, while occultations happen throughout the year, that does not mean you will have the chance to see many of them that are taking place. Plus, this time, Mars will slide behind a full moon.
The occultation will be visible in parts of the Americas, Europe, and northern Africa. This map and the one above from NASA show the exact areas where the occultation can be seen. The majority of the US will be able to view the event, with the exception of parts of the east coast and the southeast.
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory provided these times to show when Mars will disappear and reappear this night.
- Minneapolis: Disappears at 9:03 pm CST; reappears at 10:11 pm
- Dallas: Disappears at 8:53 pm CST; reappears at 9:29 pm
- Denver: Disappears at 7:43 pm MST; reappears at 8:50 pm
- Los Angeles: Disappears at 6:31 pm PST; reappears at 7:31 pm
The whole event will be visible to the naked eye. Though, you can get a gorgeous view of the planet with a telescope or even binoculars. Spaceweather.com says, "Even modest backyard telescopes will reveal details on the Martian surface partially eclipsed by lunar mountains and crater rims."
The event comes just as Mars is reaching opposition. Over the last week or so, the planet has been at its largest in the night sky for the year. It is a great night to get out and enjoy a little stargazing.
