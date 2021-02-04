The Moon Gets Close With the Bright Star Antares Tonight

Most often, when we're talking about the moon having a close encounter with another celestial body, we're talking about it passing near a planet. The morning of February 6, however, you'll want to look for the moon getting cozy with one of the brightest winter stars, Antares.

It might sound like the Greek god of insect skirmishes, but Antares is the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. It's among the brightest stars in our night sky, and you'll be able to get a good look at the red star hanging out with Earth's satellite on Saturday morning.

The duo will be visible in the early hours just before dawn in the south-southeastern sky. Finding the pair shouldn't be too hard. Look for the crescent moon. Just below that and to the right, you'll see the bright red star.

Antares is a red supergiant star that is so huge it's hard to conceptualize just how big it really is. As EarthSky notes, Antares is 15 to 18 times the mass of our sun. If you could somehow replace our sun with Antares, the edges of the star would reach beyond Mars. That's quite large, but it's far away and just looks like a star from here, dwarfed in size and brightness by our moon.