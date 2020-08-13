The Moon and Venus Will Come Together in the Night Sky on Friday. Here's How to See It.

If we were playing cosmic charades, Venus and the moon would be killing "A Beatles Song" right now because they're going to come together in the night sky on the morning of August 15.

Just a couple of days after Venus hit its highest point in the morning sky for 2020, it will have a close encounter with the moon as they share the same right ascension, per In the Sky. The exact moment of conjunction takes place at 9:01am EDT. Most stargazers aren't going to be watching at the exact moment of the conjunction since the sun will have washed the planet out of view. Nonetheless, the dynamic duo will be plenty close together while they are visible earlier in the morning.

The timing of when you can see their close approach will vary a little depending on your location but will be in the same general vicinity. As seen from New York City, reports In the Sky, the duo will rise just minutes after 2:30am and will get to 34 degrees above the horizon by the time the sun rises and makes them fade from view.

The event is one of a bunch of close encounters with the moon that planets have had this month. It can make it seem as though this will happen all the time, but that's not really the case. Stargazers have simply been fortunate in August (and in July, as well). This is the last close call between planets and the moon until Jupiter, Saturn, and the moon all come together later in the month.

If you want a closer look, you'll be able to see the orbs through a pair of binoculars. However, they won't be close enough together to be seen at the same time through a telescope. Of course, you can also see them with the naked eye as well. That should be easy to do since Venus is the brightest object in the sky beside the sun and moon.