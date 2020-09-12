The Moon and Venus Will Come Together Sunday Night. Here's How to See It.
See the two objects get close this weekend.
September isn't quite as loaded with amazing stargazing events as the last couple of months. Still, there are beautiful sights to see. They're worth getting out to see before the weather turns, and it requires a little more dedication to go planet-hunting in the evening.
The morning of September 14 will be of those times. You're going to get a chance to get a little Venus in your life. The morning star and the moon are going to have a conjunction that brings them very close together in the night sky.
The moment of conjunction will happen before Venus rises around 3am. In the Sky puts the moment of conjunction at 12:44am EDT. However, the pair will have a close encounter late at night into the early morning. Look to the east before dawn to see these two objects come together. Venus will sit just above and to the right of the thin moon.
The time of rising will change some depending on your location, but Venus will rise at about 3am in New York City. And, given clear skies, you should be able to see the duo even in a place as bright as New York. Venus is the third brightest object in the sky behind the moon and sun. If you can find the moon, you should be able to spot bright Venus hanging about.
Ready to go stargazing?Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners.
