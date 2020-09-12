The Moon and Venus Will Come Together Sunday Night. Here's How to See It.

The moment of conjunction will happen before Venus rises around 3am. In the Sky puts the moment of conjunction at 12:44am EDT. However, the pair will have a close encounter late at night into the early morning. Look to the east before dawn to see these two objects come together. Venus will sit just above and to the right of the thin moon.

The time of rising will change some depending on your location, but Venus will rise at about 3am in New York City. And, given clear skies, you should be able to see the duo even in a place as bright as New York. Venus is the third brightest object in the sky behind the moon and sun. If you can find the moon, you should be able to spot bright Venus hanging about.