This Moon-Themed Resort Will Make You Feel Like You've Left Earth

Listen, going to Space for fun is silly. It is an exercise in vanity, and even members of the British Monarchy agree with me. And as royalty is the definition of an exercise in vanity, Prince William knows what he is talking about. That being said, even I can see the appeal. It's the moon and the stars! The fabric of our legends and dreams. Fortunately, Moon World Resorts Inc. has found a happy medium between Billionaire space trips and just plain old Earthly experiences.

The company unveiled plans for a moon-themed Las Vegas resort, tentatively called MOON, expected to open in 2026 or 2027. There will be additional locations in Spain, Singapore, and the UAE. The Vegas resort will include a replica that is 1/75,000-size of the actual moon. The resort will also feature 4,000 rooms, 50,000 square feet dedicated to food and beverage retailers, a planetarium, an event center, an arena, and a casino.

But other than the moon replica, most of that seems like standard Vegas resort offering. What MOON will exclusively offer is an "active lunar colony," which will have a rollercoaster-like "moon shuttle" going to the uppermost hemisphere of the moon replica. The shuttle will take guests to a 10-acre area designed to mimic the surface of the moon, and you'll be able to take buggies around the surface. It sounds like the experience will be a less dangerous version of that space chase scene from Ad Astra. Tickets to this experience will run you about $500, which is still cheaper than a ticket on a Blue Origin ship.

"In a world of mediocrity, MOON will set an entirely new standard in build quality, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence," a Moon World Resorts Inc. representative told Thrillist in a statement. "MOON will act as the ultimate bridge, making it possible for everyone to join in the excitement of Space Tourism. As Musk, Bezos and Branson brilliantly seek out the next frontier; MOON will deliver a dynamic and authentic experience on planet earth; available to all, not merely a few."

I think that the Moon was put very far away from human beings on purpose. But if you feel differently, you'll be able to experience a luxury version of space travel in the next five years without ever having to leave Earth.