The Oscar Best Picture Moment Was a Total Disaster

This is easily one of the craziest things that has ever happened during the Oscars. It would have been a complete disaster if it happened during any award, but it happened during the presentation of the big one.

Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway presented the award for Best Picture at Sunday's Oscars. But something was amiss as they announced the award. Beatty was confused when he opened the envelope. After hemming and hawing, Beatty handed the envelope to Dunaway and she announced La La Land had won Best Picture.

Speeches began. Then someone said, "We lost, by the way."

WHAT?