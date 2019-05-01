Dude Caught With Giant Bag of Moose Poop in Airport Says He Gives Poop to Politicians

The frequently changing policies from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) can make airport security more stressful than it needs to be. (Especially considering the agency's record during tests.) For instance, you'll soon be able to keep laptops and liquids inside bags. Though, jazz cabbage and brass knuckles are still on the no-no list.
Here's a surprising entry that appears to be just a-okay: moose poop. A man passing through airport security at Alaska's Juneau International Airport was stopped because he had a giant bag of moose dirt on his person. The TSA said his bag was flagged because of a "large organic mass." That can sometimes indicate explosives.
"The TSA officers opened the bag, they saw the moose poop inside," TSA Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told KTOO Public Media. "And the passenger told the TSA officers that he collects this and likes to present it, 'For politicians and their bleep policies.'" Not too big of a leap to fill in the blank there.
Farbstein said the bag o' organic matter didn't warrant any kind of report. The moose poop collector was sent on his way, poop in tow.
KTOO points out that this may be the same man who was handing out "baggies of moose nuggets" at the Capitol in Anchorage in protest of Governor Mike Dunleavy's proposed budget. James Brooks of the Anchorage Daily News tweeted out some photos of the nugs. Maybe lots of people pass out moose doo in Alaska, but it doesn't seem to be too big of a moose-tery as to who was behind this.
