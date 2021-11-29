7 More Countries Were Added to the CDC's 'Avoid Travel' List

A new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has raised fears about the further spread of the virus and prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to add seven countries to its "avoid travel" list over Thanksgiving weekend.

Over the weekend, the CDC broke with its recent pattern of updating its travel warning list at the start of each week to add seven African nations to its Level 4 designation, the highest warning level in its system. Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe were given a Level 4 designation on Friday, November 26.

The levels in the CDC's system run from 1 to 4, with the latter highlighting countries and territories that the CDC recommends Americans avoid traveling due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. At levels other than 4, there are recommendations about being vaccinated and social distancing. However, the site says at Level 4 that you should "avoid travel to this destination."

These nations join other recent additions to the top designation like Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands, Netherlands, Belgium, and Russia.

If you choose to travel to locations with advisories, the CDC suggests you get vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a face covering, and avoid crowds.