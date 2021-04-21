These New Plant-Based Chicken Tenders Tear Like Real Meat

Long before companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat entered the plant-based meat game, there was MorningStar Farms, one of the original brands to bring soy "meats" to a national audience. As other companies popped up to meet the demands of a growing vegan and vegetarian market, MorningStar Farms began introducing more realistic meat substitutes to maintain its place as a leading meat-free manufacturer.

In 2019, we learned that MorningStar Farms was working on a new line of vegan products called "Incogmeato" that would taste and feel more authentic than its previous foods. Finally, one of the long-awaited items has arrived: Incogmeato Chik'n Tenders.

The new Chik'n Tenders are fully vegan, made with non-GMO soy and no artificial flavors. They have more grams of protein per serving than real chicken tenders and 27% less fat. Most importantly, though, they were crafted to emulate the experience of eating meat, meaning they're made with fibers that aren't just textured like the real deal but tear apart like real chicken tenders, too.