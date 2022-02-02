Morocco Is Reopening to International Travelers February 7

While the Omicron variant is still very much out there and still highly contagious, countries are reopening nonetheless. Last week, the Philippines announced plans to welcome back visitors for the first time in two years while Puerto Rico and Bali are similarly easing restrictions. Now, Morocco is joining their ranks.

On January 27, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates declared that Morocco would reopen its airspace for flights to and from the country on February 7. And while travelers can expect some restrictions, COVID-19 protocols—including whether proof of vaccination and/or negative test results are required—had not yet been announced as of February 2.

"This decision comes in accordance with the legal provisions relating to the management of the state of health emergency and following the recommendations of the scientific and technical commission and taking into consideration the evolution of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom," the ministry said in its official statement.

According to the US Embassy and Consulates in Morocco, despite plans to reopen the airspace, passenger ferries will remain suspended for the time being.

The embassy also recommends that US citizens should carry CDC vaccination cards while visiting, as hotels, restaurants, cafes, and public transportation all require proof.

It's also important to note that while you can visit Morocco, that doesn't necessarily mean you should. The country remains a "Level 3" destination on the CDC's "avoid travel" advisory (out of four). The country is currently reporting an estimated 4,500 new cases daily, according to Reuters.