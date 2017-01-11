This Guy Freestyling While Giving His Cat a Bath Is the Hero We Need

MoShow, aka Dwayne Molock, has dubbed himself "The Cat Rapper" and as the moniker implies, this isn't his first cat rap rodeo. This is a part of his campaign to encourage cat adoption. A few weeks back he released a video called "Adopt a Cat" to support the Oregon Humane Society.

Moshow told Oregon Live that it wasn't staged, he really had to bath all four of his cats the day of the video, which he does biweekly.

h/t The Daily Dot

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.