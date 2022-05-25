These Are the Most Affordable Beach Towns in America to Live in Right Now

Everything is expensive, especially places to live. Whether you rent or own your current residence, you are likely paying well above the market price for it if you live in America. While fantasizing about paying less of your income to housing costs, maybe you've also fantasized about living somewhere entirely new.

Maybe that's somewhere by the beach, where you can hear the waves. If that's a dream of yours, here is some data that may be able to help you turn it into reality. Realtor.com compiled a list of the 10 most affordable beach towns for homebuyers. Here's where you can find those homes, along with the median listing price in each location:

1. Atlantic City, New Jersey has a median list price of $161,754.

2. Deerfield Beach, Florida has a median list price of $230,071.

3. New London, Connecticut has a median list price of $242,392.

4. Mastic Beach, New York has a median list price of $334,907.

5. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has a median list price of $347,875

6. Seal Beach, California has a median list price of $400,338

7. Rockport, Texas has a median list price of $435,112

8. Lynn, Massachusetts has a median list price of $449,626

9. Morehead City, North Carolina has a median list price of $464,842

10. Tiverton, Rhode Island has a median list price of $480,262

"The US has over 95,000 miles of shorelines. But most people, when they think of beach towns, they focus on a few dozen destinations," said George Ratiu, manager of economic research at Realtor.com, of the study. "However, there are a lot of hidden gems, which offer all the benefits of seaside living at a much lower price."

I wouldn't have guessed you could find any property in most of the top five states for those prices, so to see New Jersey and Florida up in the number one and two spots is a bit surprising. The median price doesn't mean that you'll find an abundance of properties listed at the rate, though. The median price is just the mid-range between the least and most expensive properties.

Even if you are ready to buy a house right now, it doesn't hurt to browse through this list and fantasize about oceanfront views for a little while.