The Cities with the Most Affordable Concert Tickets in 2024

Traveling to see live music is a fantastic way to see one of your favorite artists live, while exploring a new city. Fans of major pop stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and Bad Bunny are making their trips built specifically around concerts an entire cottage industry. But people aren't just traveling for the big headlining acts—gig tripping has integrated itself into the average American's travel plans as a way to save money on the tickets for live music in general.

According to a new study from Skyscanner and DICE, 60% of US travelers would consider attending a concert or festival in a different country if it could save them some money. Plus, 44% of US travelers would attend a show overseas if they could save money on overall expenses. With that in mind, Skyscanner and DICE determined which cities were the most affordable gig-tripping locations in the world, based on the face value of ticket prices.

Here are the world's most affordable cities for concerts, based on the percentage of concerts taking place there that are offering tickets for less that $20:

1. Leeds, UK (88%)

2. Bordeaux, France (85%)

3. Rome, Italy (83%)

4. Milan, Italy (80%)

5. Paris, France (78%)

6. London, UK (75%)

7. Seattle, US (72%)

8. Manchester, UK (71%)

9. Minneapolis, US (69%)

10. Los Angeles, US (60%)

As you can see, Europe has a majority share of cities with cheap concert tickets—but there were some US cities that made the list as well. Seeing concerts in LA, Minneapolis, and Seattle are less likely to break the bank than in other major US cities, according to the analysis.

"We know that destination trends are tied closely to entertainment, the arts and celebrities, and it makes sense that artists and their tour dates are a major driver for destination trends," Laura Lindsay, Skyscanner's trends and destinations expert, said of the report. "What's more, today's traveler wants to get to the heart of a place and really understand local culture. Music is an incredible way to experience the beat of a city. So many iconic locations are founded on music (Nashville, Manchester, Detroit)."

So, where are you most likely to encounter fellow gig-trippers like yourself? The study also looked into which cities are getting the most gig-trippers this year. Europe also fared well in this ranking:

1. Ibiza, Spain

2. Toronto, Canada

3. Leeds, UK

4. Manchester, UK

5. Barcelona, Spain

6. San Francisco, US

7. Mumbai, India

8. Minneapolis, US

9. Berlin, Germany

10. Los Angeles, US

What's a live music event you'd travel across the globe for?