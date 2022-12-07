These Are the Most Affordable 5-Star Hotels in Every State

It's common to feel like where you live isn't that exciting or that luxury is too far out of reach in your state. But here's the thing, every single state has some four- or five-star hotels, and thanks to CashNetUSA, we now have a map of the most affordable luxury hotels in all 50 states.

"We used Hotels.com to search for a one-night stay on the same date for each state at least 10 weeks in advance of the stay," the CashNetUSA study states. "Using the filter feature, we isolated hotels with a five-star rating in each state. When no five-star hotels were found for a state, we searched for four-star hotels."

Below is a map with the cheapest luxury hotels in each state. In states where there weren't five-star hotels, four-star hotels were used instead. The study found that a room at the five-star Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas is the least expensive, costing $179 per night.