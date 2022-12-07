These Are the Most Affordable 5-Star Hotels in Every State
Here's some pertinent information for planning the ultimate getaway or staycation.
It's common to feel like where you live isn't that exciting or that luxury is too far out of reach in your state. But here's the thing, every single state has some four- or five-star hotels, and thanks to CashNetUSA, we now have a map of the most affordable luxury hotels in all 50 states.
"We used Hotels.com to search for a one-night stay on the same date for each state at least 10 weeks in advance of the stay," the CashNetUSA study states. "Using the filter feature, we isolated hotels with a five-star rating in each state. When no five-star hotels were found for a state, we searched for four-star hotels."
Below is a map with the cheapest luxury hotels in each state. In states where there weren't five-star hotels, four-star hotels were used instead. The study found that a room at the five-star Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas is the least expensive, costing $179 per night.
CashNetUSA also used this data to map a road trip across the United States so that you could spend a night in every most affordable luxury hotel in each state. Before you pack your bags, just note that the hotels alone would cost $17,581. So you may want to budget accordingly or stick to a much shorter route.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist.